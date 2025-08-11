Police renew appeal for information about Omagh gun incident

A POLICE investigation is ongoing after a masked gunman reportedly threatened a woman outside a house in Beattie Villas, off the Donaghanie Road near Omagh, late on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 11pm when a masked man, believed to have been armed with a firearm or imitation firearm, was seen in the back garden of the property.

Police said the suspect pointed the weapon at a woman in the garden, made threats, and then left.

No injuries were reported. Officers have since sought CCTV from the area.

Local residents described Beattie Villas as a normally quiet residential park and said the small community was ‘shocked’ by the events.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage, or who noticed suspicious vehicles in the area – particularly around the Edenderry Road – to contact 101.

It is the second serious incident in Beattie Villas in the past year, though police are not treating it as linked to last June’s petrol bomb attack that damaged a car and a nearby property.

Omagh Town Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly said his thoughts were with the victim, adding: “There is no place for intimidatory behaviour of this nature in the Omagh area.”