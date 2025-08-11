BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Police renew appeal for information about Omagh gun incident

  • 11 August 2025
Police renew appeal for information about Omagh gun incident
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 11 August 2025
1 minute read

A POLICE investigation is ongoing after a masked gunman reportedly threatened a woman outside a house in Beattie Villas, off the Donaghanie Road near Omagh, late on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 11pm when a masked man, believed to have been armed with a firearm or imitation firearm, was seen in the back garden of the property.

Police said the suspect pointed the weapon at a woman in the garden, made threats, and then left.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported. Officers have since sought CCTV from the area.

Local residents described Beattie Villas as a normally quiet residential park and said the small community was ‘shocked’ by the events.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage, or who noticed suspicious vehicles in the area – particularly around the Edenderry Road – to contact 101.

It is the second serious incident in Beattie Villas in the past year, though police are not treating it as linked to last June’s petrol bomb attack that damaged a car and a nearby property.

Omagh Town Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly said his thoughts were with the victim, adding: “There is no place for intimidatory behaviour of this nature in the Omagh area.”

Related posts:

Road closed following collision in Omagh Man due in court today following theft of car in Omagh Up to 100 jobs set to be created at Sainsbury’s new Omagh store

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn