Police renew appeal for information on Dromore collision

Police are renewing their appeal for information and witnesses following a serious one-vehicle collision in the Tummery road area of Dromore, County Tyrone.

Inspector Hicks said, “Shortly before 8:30am on Saturday August 20, officers attended the scene where a yellow colourd Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.

“Two males were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries. One of the males remains in critical condition.

“The other male’s injuries were serious, however, not believed to be life threatening at this time.”

Report online or call 101.