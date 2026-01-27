Police rescue driver after car enters river near Dromore

A DRIVER was rescued by emergency services on Monday afternoon after a car entered a river on the Drumlish Road in Dromore.

Police and other emergency service crews were called to the scene shortly after 3.20pm on 26 January following reports of a single-vehicle incident in which a car had gone into the river.

Officers attended alongside emergency service colleagues, and the driver was assisted from the vehicle. At this stage, no injuries have been reported.

Police confirmed that no other people or vehicles were involved in the incident.