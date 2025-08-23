Police say attack on Irish language sign was a ‘hate crime’

POLICE are investigating a hate crime following damage caused to Irish language road signage in the vicinity of the Cullenramer Road area of Dungannon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that may assist our enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference CC488 – 22/08/25.

“Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

There have been a spate of attacks on Irish language street signs in recent years.