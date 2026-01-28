Police say Coalisland road has been closed following a crash

THE Moor Road in Coalisland is closed to road users between Washingbay Road and Gortgonis Road following a collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Local people have reported a car has crashed into a shop at the scene.

The Air Ambulance is among the emergency services who have responded to the collision.

Local SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn described it as a ‘serious incident’ at Lynch’s Spar shop

“Emergency services are currently in attendance,” he said. “Please avoid the shop and surrounding area for the time being to allow them to carry out their work.”

There are no further details about the crash.