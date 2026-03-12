Police say deaths of father and son in Garvaghey not suspicious

DETECTIVES investigating the sudden deaths of two men in the Garvaghey area of Ballygawley on Tuesday have confirmed that following the completion of post mortem examinations, the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

The bodies of James Grimes (85) and his son, Emmett (54) were found at a house in the Garvaghy Road area.

Their deaths caused great shock in the area.

A police spokesperson said all road closures around the house have now been lifted.

The PSNI have not released no other details about the matter.