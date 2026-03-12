Advertisement

Police say deaths of father and son in Garvaghey not suspicious

  • 12 March 2026
Police say deaths of father and son in Garvaghey not suspicious
Police at the scene of where the two men's bodies were found.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 12 March 2026
Less than a minute

DETECTIVES investigating the sudden deaths of two men in the Garvaghey area of Ballygawley on Tuesday have confirmed that following the completion of post mortem examinations, the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

The bodies of James Grimes (85) and his son, Emmett (54) were found at a house in the Garvaghy Road area.

Their deaths caused great shock in the area.

A police spokesperson said all road closures around the house have now been lifted.

The PSNI have not released no other details about the matter.

Man found dead at Garvaghey house was talented gaelic player

Related posts:

Father and son found dead at Garvaghey house named locally Aerial photographs reveal arson damage to historic Omagh house Police at the scene of ‘two sudden deaths’ near Omagh
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY