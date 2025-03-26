This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Police say ‘nothing untoward’ found during Clady security alert

  • 26 March 2025
Police say ‘nothing untoward’ found during Clady security alert
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 26 March 2025
Less than a minute

A security alert in Clady has ended following enquiries overnight into a suspicious object located in the Urney Road area.

Police said the ‘detection’ was made shortly after 8pm last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A public safety operation saw a number of residents in the area leave their homes while enquiries were conducted.

Advertisement

“Army Technical Officers attended the scene and, following checks, the object was declared as nothing untoward.

“The alert ended shortly before 3.40am today, 26 March, and residents who left their homes were notified they could return to them.

“Police thank the local community, in particular, the residents affected for their understanding and co-operation,” added the spokesperson.

Related posts:

Homes evacuated overnight during security alert in Clady Three Strabane schools forced to close due to ‘security concern’

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn