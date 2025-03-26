Police say ‘nothing untoward’ found during Clady security alert

A security alert in Clady has ended following enquiries overnight into a suspicious object located in the Urney Road area.

Police said the ‘detection’ was made shortly after 8pm last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A public safety operation saw a number of residents in the area leave their homes while enquiries were conducted.

“Army Technical Officers attended the scene and, following checks, the object was declared as nothing untoward.

“The alert ended shortly before 3.40am today, 26 March, and residents who left their homes were notified they could return to them.

“Police thank the local community, in particular, the residents affected for their understanding and co-operation,” added the spokesperson.