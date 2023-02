THE PSNI are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack on a van which was set alight in the Sycamore Avenue area of Sion Millis just before midnight on Tuesday February 7.

Police say they received a report at 11.50pm that grey coloured Ford Transit van, was set on fire. A black coloured Kia Sportage was also damaged during the incident.

The suspect was wearing a light coloured tracksuit and left the scene in the direction of the Garden Road area of Sion Mills.