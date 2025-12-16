Police seize huge amount of counterfeit goods in Cookstown

POLICE have seized counterfeit goods potentially worth hundreds of thousands of pounds during an operation in Cookstown yesterday.

Clothing, trainers, shoes, bags and other ‘designer’ items were uncovered by local Neighbourhood Team officers, supported by the District Support Team and officials from Trading Standards, during proactive searches under Operation Season’s Greetings, at a number of houses and business premises

Cookstown Neighbourhood Sergeant Evan Maxwell said: “With finances tight for almost everyone, particularly at this time of year, it can be very tempting to see buying fake products like these as an easy way to get the item you want at a cheaper price, surely it’s a harmless and victimless crime? Sadly it is often the case that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Counterfeit goods are predominantly made by people in other parts of the world in terrible conditions, with low to no pay. Workers can also victims of trafficking or human slavery.

“Low quality manufacturing can also make products potentially dangerous to you, the end buyer.

“Profits from the sale of fake products help to fund organised crime groups who are involved in other crimes like drug dealing, that we know local people do not want in their community.

“I would urge people to reconsider their choices when faced with the option to buy counterfeit goods this Christmas, no matter how good a ‘bargain’ it may seem. Please report anything you know to us and we will investigate.”