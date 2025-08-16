Police step up patrols in Dungannon after fight in town centre

THE PSNI say they will continue ‘high visibility patrols’ in an area of Dungannon following a violent brawl this week.

Around 4.45pm on Thursday, it was reported that a number of men were fighting in the Irish Street/Shambles Lane area of the town centre.

Some of the men were said to have been armed with knives.

By the time, officers arrived on the scene the fight was over but police investigations into the incident are continuing.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers had maintained a ‘visible presence’ in the area following the disturbance.

“Police in Dungannon remain committed to promoting public safety and preventing public order incidents.

“High visibility patrols will continue in the town centre in the days and weeks ahead.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed Thursday’s altercation, or who may have information including dashcam, CCTV or any other footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1190 14/08/25.