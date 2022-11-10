POLICE: Strabane arrest connected with ‘New IRA’ investigation

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested a 36-year-old man as part of an investigation into New IRA activity following a search in the Strabane area this morning.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station.

A police spokesperson said, “This activity is a continued demonstration of our commitment to reducing the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and I would encourage anyone with information in relation to the New IRA to contact police on 101 or to submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.