Holy Cross College in Strabane has confirmed they have reopened after a security alert near the school was found to be “nothing untoward”.

Police were called to a report of a suspicious object in the Melmount Road area that was examined by police who said the object was safe and the school nearby could reopen.

Police in a statement said, “Police received a report of a suspicious object in the Melmount Road area of Strabane just after 7.35am today, Wednesday October 26.

“They attended the scene and examined the object which was found to be nothing untoward. “