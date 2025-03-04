Police take ‘drugs dog’ Cooper on patrol in areas of Omagh

A police ‘drugs dog’ was on the prowl in Omagh today.

In a social media post, the PSNI said officers from Omagh Neighbourhood Policing Team and Operational Support Department took Cooper, a dog specially-trained to sniff out drugs, out on patrol in the town.

Images shared by police show Cooper in a number of areas.

A PSNI spokesperson said the patrols were in a ‘few residential areas of the town earlier today as part of our ongoing efforts to identify hides and remove drugs from our streets’.

“Thank you to the handlers for helping out and of course to the star of the show – Cooper! This is an exercise that we will be repeating over the coming weeks,” added the spokesperson.