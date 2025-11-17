Police target overly tinted windows at car cruise event in Omagh

POLICE have cracked down on tinted windows at a ‘car cruise’ event in Omagh.

Last Friday, PSNI officers carried out what has been described as a ‘proactive operation’ at the event.

A police spokesperson said three motorists were issued with Vehicle Warning Notices and 22 vehicles had ‘window tints removed’.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: “Whilst we understand that local car enthusiasts take great pride in their vehicles and showing them off, this operation was in response to concerns voiced by local people.

“Most modern cars already come with a tint added to the windscreen but adding any further tints will impact on a driver’s ability to see clearly, particularly at times of low light like dawn and dusk, and restricted vision makes all road users vulnerable.

“Your front windscreen must allow at least 75% of light through, and the front side windows must allow at least 70% of light through.

“If a tint is too dark, then it is illegal and can lead to a prohibition notice keeping a vehicle off the road until the tint is removed, a fixed penalty notice or a court summons.”

Chief Inspector Dodds said patrols will continue to deter further drivers who make illegal vehicle modifications and those who drive in a dangerous or anti-social manner.

“The safety of all of our local road users and residents is paramount,” he added.