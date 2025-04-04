Police to step up patrols after lifebelts destroyed beside river

Vandals have again destroyed life-saving equipment along a Tyrone river path.

Police say they have received a report of equipment in Newtownstewart being tampered with or being destroyed.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This occurred along the river walk area. This is the third time this has happened within the last few months and is totally unacceptable.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this please contact us on 101 quoting ref. RM25020275

“We will be conducting extra patrols in the area over the coming days and weeks.”