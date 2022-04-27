Police treating Strabane fire as deliberate

POLICE in Strabane are investigating a suspected deliberate fire at a derelict building on the Milltown Road last night.

Officers attended the scene of the blaze, which was reported at around 7.30pm, along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire, which caused damage to the building, is being treated as having been started deliberately.

Inspector Ken McDermott says enquiries into this incident are ongoing and has appealed to anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 7.30pm and saw any suspicious behaviour, or has any information about this incident, to call the police on 101, quoting reference number 1665 of 26.04.22.

Inspector McDermott also appealed to the community in Strabane to report any suspicious activity or anti-social behaviour, in particular in the vicinity of Milltown Road.

Inspector McDermott said, “Parents and guardians have a role to play in knowing the whereabouts of their children, who they’re with, what they’re doing and that they’re staying safe. No one is out to spoil anyone’s fun but, what might seem like ‘a bit of fun’ isn’t worth it, and can be life changing with serious implications for the future.”