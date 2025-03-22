Police try to stamp out illegal taxi problem in Tyrone towns

Police have carried out an operation against illegal taxi activity in Coalisland and Dungannon.

Torrent and Dungannon Neighbourhood Policing Teams, in partnership with enforcement officers from the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), conducted a joint operation focused on vehicle condition, road safety, as well as tackling illegal taxi activity.

A PSNI spokesperson said several vehicles were stopped and inspected at a mobile examination station set up at Tamnamore Park & Ride.

“The operation led to a number of enforcement actions by both police and DVA examiners, including the issue of Fixed Penalty Notices and DVA vehicle prohibitions for various offences.

“A reminder to all drivers: A valid MOT certificate is a legal requirement for using your vehicle on the road. You must be able to produce a valid MOT or evidence that you’ve taken reasonable steps to obtain one if asked.

“Road safety is a serious priority for the Police in Mid Ulster. You will never know where or when the DVA inspection ramp could appear next. Don’t take the risk. Make sure your vehicle is roadworthy.

“Together, we can help keep Mid Ulster’s roads safe for everyone.”