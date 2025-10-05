Police trying to find dog which has gone missing in Strabane

POLICE are seeking to reunite a man with his brown Bully type dog with a white patch on its chest.

The dog, which answers to the name of ‘Star’, was reported missing from an address in the Ballycolman Estate of Strabane between 7pm on Sunday, September 28, and 8am on Monday, September 29.

If you have any information, please contact 101 and quote serial 497 of 29/09/25.