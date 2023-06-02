Police uncover cash and drugs in Coalisland and Tamnamore

POLICE find a significant amount of cash, Class Band Class C drugs in Coalisland and Tamnamore following searches.

Whilst out on patrol in the Coalisland area Torrent neighbourhood policing team stopped a vehicle travelling on the Ballynakilly road towards Coalisland.

During a search of the vehicle, they uncovered suspect Class B controlled drugs and a significant quality of cash.

A follow-up search of a property in the Tamnamore area resulted in seizures of suspected Class B and Class C drugs as well as cash and associated drug paraphernalia.

One male was arrested in relation to the matter and a police investigation is currently ongoing.