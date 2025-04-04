BROUGHT TO YOU BY
  • 4 April 2025
Police want to locate owner of distinctive wallet found in Omagh
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 4 April 2025
Police are trying to find the owner of a wallet found in Omagh.

The distinctive Tommy Hilfiger wallet was found in the town and handed into police in recent days.

A PSNI spokesperson said the owner is asked to contact Omagh police via 101 and quote reference RM25019496.

“You will be asked about the wallet and its contents as well as being expected to produce photographic ID when reclaiming it,” added the spokesperson.

 

