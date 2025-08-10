BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Police want to reunite bike found in Omagh with its owner

  • 10 August 2025
Police want to reunite bike found in Omagh with its owner
The bike found in Omagh.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 10 August 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE are trying to locate the owner of a bike found in Omagh.

The bike was found at Riverview park in the town.

“If you are the owner of the the bicycle please contact Police on 101 and quote reference 734 of the 27/07/25,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

Advertisement

“To retrieve the bicycle you will be required to provide proof of ownership.”

Related posts:

Road closed following collision in Omagh Man due in court today following theft of car in Omagh Meeting discusses anti-social behaviour in an area of Omagh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn