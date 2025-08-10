Police want to reunite bike found in Omagh with its owner

POLICE are trying to locate the owner of a bike found in Omagh.
The bike was found at Riverview park in the town.
“If you are the owner of the the bicycle please contact Police on 101 and quote reference 734 of the 27/07/25,” said a PSNI spokesperson.
“To retrieve the bicycle you will be required to provide proof of ownership.”
