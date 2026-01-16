Police want to speak to lorry driver after crash near Dungannon

POLICE want to speak to a lorry driver who was involved in a crash near Dungannon this week.

The collision occurred on Tuesday, January 13, approximately between 6pm and 6.40pm on the Woodlough Road, A4, eastbound heading towards Dungannon, in the inner lane.

The other vehicle involved was a black Audi A3.

Police are appealing for any dash cam footage or eye witnesses of the lorry involved in the crash.

If you have any information please contact PSNI on 101 and quote the police reference number 1268 of 13/01/26.