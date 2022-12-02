Police warn Strabane businesses about counterfeit note usage

POLICE in Strabane are urging business owners and employees to be vigilant when handling money following recent reports of counterfeit notes being used in the area.

Sergeant Johnny Wilders said, “We’re keen to take this opportunity to urge everyone – including business owners and employees – to be vigilant when handling money.

Counterfeit notes are damaging for local businesses so please continue to report any incidents to us straightaway. Please be vigilant and ensure appropriate checks are made.”

Sergeant Wilders said it’s important staff have the right tools and knowledge to detect fake notes in order to protect your business and added, “There are a number of things to look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined? Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check.

Anyone with any concerns regarding counterfeit notes is urged to call 101.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org