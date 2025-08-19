Police warning about counterfeit money being used in Omagh

POLICE have issued a warning about fake £50 notes which are being used in the Omagh area.

The PSNI are appealing for businesses to be vigilant.

“Please be aware that there are counterfeit €50 notes circulating in the wider Omagh area,” said a police spokesperson.

“They look and feel quite different to the real thing.

“So if possible put a genuine note to one side and have it available for comparison purposes.”

The PSNI have urged anyone who believes they have received a fake note to contact them.