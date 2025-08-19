BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Police warning about counterfeit money being used in Omagh

  • 19 August 2025
Police warning about counterfeit money being used in Omagh
Police say fake £50 notes are being used locally.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 19 August 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE have issued a warning about fake £50 notes which are being used in the Omagh area.

The PSNI are appealing for businesses to be vigilant.

“Please be aware that there are counterfeit €50 notes circulating in the wider Omagh area,” said a police spokesperson.

Advertisement

“They look and feel quite different to the real thing.

“So if possible put a genuine note to one side and have it available for comparison purposes.”

The PSNI have urged anyone who believes they have received a fake note to contact them.

Related posts:

Plans for new tourist accommodation in the centre of Omagh Omagh pub closed until tomorrow due to water supply problems Anti-mining group celebrates ten years of campaigning

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn