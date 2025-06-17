BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Police warning after burglaries from churches in Omagh area

  • 17 June 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 17 June 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE say they are dealing with an ‘increased’ number of burglaries from church buildings in the Fermanagh and Omagh region.

There have urged those in charge of such facilities to ensure all security measures are taken.

“We have been receiving an increased number of reports of opportunistic burglaries in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, particularly in relation to premises with separate outbuildings, such as places of worship and businesses,” said a police spokesperson.

“Ensuring the security of your property is a vital consideration, so please be vigilant regarding the security of these buildings and remember to secure the windows and doors of all premises, including outbuildings.

“It only takes a thief a few minutes to enter unsecured premises and remove valuables, so please double-check the security precautions that you have in place.

“Report any suspicious activity in your area via the 101 number or online at psni.police.uk/report. You can also call 999 in an emergency.”

