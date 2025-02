Police have urged people to be vigilant after reports of fake £20 notes being used in parts of Tyrone.

The PSNI said they received several reports in the Derry city and Strabane area of people attempting to use the notes as legal currency.

A police spokesperson said: “Please be aware, these do appear to pass the UV light test, however a tell tale sign is the lack of 3D braile marking, and no watermark when held up to the natural light.

“Should you discover you have come into possession of such counterfeit currency, or suspect someone has attempted to pass it to you, then please contact Police on 101 to report this.”