Politicians hit out at ‘deplorable’ bonfire effigy in Moygashel

POLITICANS have called for the removal of a ‘vile’ effigy depicting migrants on top of a bonfire in Moygashel.

Early this morning (July 9) an image emerged from the Moygashel Bonfire Association depicting a boat filled with mannequins, fitted with hi-vis jackets, on top of the pallet bonfire.

Accompanying the boat was a banner which read ‘Stop the Boats’ and ‘Stop illegal immigration’.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has this morning condemned the placing of an effigy of refugees in a boat atop a bonfire in Moygashel as ‘deplorable’.

“This is an absolutely disgusting act, fueled by sickening racist and far-right attitudes,” said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA.

“This is a clear incitement to hatred and must be removed immediately.”

“Those who come to our island to make it their home are not the enemy. They are our friends, our neighbours, and are welcomed, cherished and valued by the vast majority of people here.

“Political leaders in this area must step up, call for the removal of these offensive materials and make it clear they do not support such vile, deplorable views.”

Dungannon councillor Dominic Molloy has urged the ‘relevant authorities’ to take the ‘disgusting’ display down from the bonfire.

“I am disgusted by what has been displayed in the Dungannon area. The many migrants that live here are a great benefit to our society and their work ethic and culture have helped diversify the area.

Advertisement

“It should be taken down, and onus is fully on the people that organised for this to be put up in the first place. But it should be taken down by the relevant authorities.

A police spokesperson said, “Police are aware of an item placed on a bonfire at the Moygashel area. Inquiries are continuing.”

The Moygashel Bonfire association have been contacted for a comment.