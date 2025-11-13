£4 million set aside for housing maintenance in council region

MORE than £4 million of the £16 million earmarked by the Housing Executive for the Fermanagh and Omagh district in the coming year will go towards maintaining its existing housing stock.

Figures presented at a special meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council this week detail the Housing Executive’s planned expenditure for 2025/2026.

Of the total allocation, £2.7 million has been set aside for planned maintenance works, with a further £1.57 million to be spent on stock improvements. The largest share of the budget, however, will go towards what the NIHE describes as ‘supporting people’, which includes housing benefits.

The £16 million total represents a significant drop on last year’s £46 million spend across the district.

The report also showed that ten homes were repossessed locally in 2023 — the same number as in 2020, and higher than in 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, 680 people presented as homeless by the end of March 2025, though that figure marks a slight decrease on the previous year.

The Housing Executive completed 42 new homes last year, with 136 more under construction at the end of March. Among these are 40 homes at Woodside Avenue, Omagh, and major ongoing schemes including 40 homes on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen, 47 at Coolnaguard, Omagh, and 31 on the Mountjoy Road, Omagh.

The NIHE also plans to deliver several hundred additional homes across the district by 2028, including 30 units at Rosscorry Church Road, Grosvenor Barracks and Cornagrade Road, Enniskillen.