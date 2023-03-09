Michaela Boyle to stand down at next election

FOLLOWING some careful consideration, long-standing Sinn Féin councillor Michaela Boyle has announced that her political career will be coming to an end at the next election.

Cllr Boyle, who has been involved in local politics for the past 18 years, said that the ‘time is now right’ to step away from the political trenches so she can ‘make time for herself.’

She commented, “I gave this decision a lot of careful thought and, after much soul-searching, decided that now was the right time. I know that locally the party wanted to stay on, but it’s time to step away from frontline politics. It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the people of Strabane since I was first elected 14 years ago, having spent the previous four years working with Claire McGill and Pat Doherty in local politics.

Advertisement

“I’m not retiring, I still have plenty in me and plenty that I want to achieve, but in order for that to happen then something had to give. It also gives me more time to spend with my family and make more time for myself. I would like to take this opportunity to give my sincerest thanks to everyone who has contacted me with well-wishes following the news; it means so much. I would also like to thank the people who have always helped and supported me throughout my career.”

Michaela Boyle has been both a local councillor and also an MLA as well as her tenure as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. Cllr Boyle indicates these achievements as ‘absolute highlights’ of her career. However she admits that her ultimate highlight has been helping people.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has selected its three candidates to contest the Sperrin ward of council.

Fergal Leonard, Paul Boggs and Brian ‘Barney’ Harte will contest the ballot in May and were described this week as seasoned political activists.

Commenting on their selection, West Tyrone MLA, Molíosa McHugh said, “In Fergal Leonard, Paul Boggs and Brian ‘Barney’ Harte, Sinn Féin is putting forward a very strong and vibrant team of candidates for the local election in the Sperrin Electoral Area.

“With our longstanding councillors Michaela Boyle and Dan Kelly standing down after so many years of sterling service, there are undoubtedly ‘big shoes to fill’ but to paraphrase Mary Lou McDonald upon taking up the reins of leadership from Gerry Adams – each of these new candidates are bringing their own shoes.”

He continued, “They have a wide range of skill sets which will bring added value to their roles as councillors and in effectively representing this community on the wider issues of importance as well as on the everyday individual bread and butter issues that matter.”