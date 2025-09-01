Pomeroy-based competitions company loses planning appeal

AN online competitions company with more than 130,000 followers on social media has been ordered to vacate its premises outside Pomeroy following a planning dispute.

Bear Competitions, based on the Loughdoo Road, lost an appeal against an enforcement notice issued by Mid Ulster District Council in January.

The council alleged unauthorised changes of use, including the conversion of agricultural buildings for the display, valeting and storage of vehicles linked to the business, as well as the use of a yard area for vehicle parking.

Photographs submitted by the council showed a photoshoot room inside one of the buildings, featuring company branding and vehicles on display.

Owner Owen Mallon argued that the yard was still used for agricultural purposes and that some buildings served as ancillary to the adjoining dwellings.

However, Planning Appeals Commissioner Mandy Jones concluded that while a small element of agricultural activity remained, the overall use of the site was linked to the commercial business.

She dismissed the appeal, finding that the evidence clearly demonstrated a material change of use associated with Bear Competitions.

The initial enforcement notice gave Mr Mallon 120 days to comply, but the Commissioner has extended this period to nine months to allow a reasonable timeframe for relocation.

The ruling comes as an application submitted in March 2023 for a retrospective farm diversification project – including an agricultural storage shed, office, car valet and showroom – remains undetermined by Mid Ulster Council.

Mr Mallon has argued that if approval were eventually granted, he would ultimately have to move the business back to the Loughdoo Road site, which he said would cause unnecessary upheaval and additional costs.