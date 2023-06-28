Pomeroy moved to West Tyrone as part of Boundary final plans

THE town of Pomeroy has been moved to the West Tyrone Parliamentary constituency under new final recommendations published yesterday (Wednesday) by the Boundary Commission.

An electorate of 2596 in the area will now be voting in the new constituency, in which Sinn Fein’s Orfhlaith Begley is currently the MP.

It is among a host of recommendations made by the Boundary Commission. The decision follows consultation processes during the past 18 months.

In the report, the Boundary Commission said that the Commissioners had considered representations, including those which objected to Pomeroy being located in West Tyrone instead of Mid-Ulster.

However, their judgement was made in order to meet what they describe as the ‘statutory electorate range’ in all constituencies. The electorate from the Pomeroy ward helps to bring West Tyrone up to the 70,000 voters required.

The Commissioners also took into account physical features including the Sperrin Mountains and were mindful of spiltting constituencies across those features.

Also coming into West Tyrone is the Siieve Kirk ward, which has previously been located in Foyle.

Parts of Castlecaulfield and Killyman have been moved from Fermanagh and South Tyrone into Mid-Ulster.