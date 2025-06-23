Pomeroy teenager gave fake name when stopped for drink-driving

A POMEROY teenager gave police a fake name after he was caught drink-driving, a court has heard.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday was Terence James Nugent (18), of Main Street, Pomeroy. The court heard that, on May 10, police received a report from a member of the public concerning a vehicle which was seen swerving in the Cookstown area before stopping on the Fountain Road.

Nugent’s vehicle was later stopped by police just a short distance away in the Killymoon area of the town and they noted a smell of alcohol and an opened container in the vehicle.

Advertisement

When police asked Nugent for his details, he told them his name was ‘Jimmy Jackson’.

Upon carrying out a breath test, Nugent gave a reading that was over two times the legal limit.

A defence solicitor described the incident as ‘regrettable’.

“He was staying in Cookstown to drink with friends and had made the foolish decision to go to the shop,” the solicitor explained.

It was also heard that Nugent’s parents were ‘disappointed’ by his actions.

District Judge Heaney noted an opened alcohol container and the fake name that Nugent gave police, to which the defence responded, “He panicked but has since come to his senses.” The judge imposed a 12-month disqualification and a £750 fine.