Pope sends special message to mark anniversary of Omagh church

PARISHIONERS in Drumragh, which includes Omagh town, have received a special message from Pope Francis marking the 125th anniversary of the Sacred Heart Church.

Built in 1899, the church has stood as a spiritual and architectural landmark for over three centuries. Last year, a series of celebrations commemorated its milestone anniversary, as well as the historic role of St Mary’s Church in Drumragh – one of the oldest in the Derry Diocese.

Events included the re-publication of a fundraising book originally written in the early 20th century, and a special Mass celebrated by Bishop Donal McKeown.

Now, the parish has received a further honour: a message from Pope Francis himself.

Dated February 14 from the Vatican, the Holy Father extended his ‘greetings of good wishes’ to the clergy and faithful of Drumragh, joining them in giving thanks for the blessings received throughout the church’s history.

“His Holiness prays that this celebration, together with that of St Mary’s Church, will be an opportunity for the people of Drumragh to open their hearts to spiritual renewal and grow in zeal for spreading the gospel of Christian charity,” the message reads.

The Pope also entrusted the parishioners to the care of the Blessed Virgin Mary and imparted his blessing as a pledge of ‘abundant joy and peace in our Lord Jesus Christ’.

The parish has warmly welcomed the message.

“It is truly remarkable to receive this blessing from Pope Francis,” they said. “It will surely bring great joy and encouragement to our clergy and parishioners.” The blessing came as the Pope was recovering from pneumonia, for which prayers were offered in local churches. Now back in the public eye, his message is a cherished token of faith for the Drumragh community.