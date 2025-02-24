Popular employee at Drumquin school retires after nearly 30 years

After almost 30 years of dedicated service, staff, pupils, and friends of Langfield PS in Drumquin have bid a fond farewell to their beloved classroom assistant Margaret Elkin, as she retires from her role.

Margaret, who joined the rural school in August 1995, said she was ‘very touched’ by the heartfelt send-off she received.

The celebration was attended by staff, parents, governors, and pupils, all eager to honour her contribution to the school community.

“I knew it was happening, but it was still such a surprise,” Margaret said. “The children sang, recited poems, and spoke of their memories – I was so touched.”

She also expressed appreciation for the many thoughtful cards, gifts, and messages she received.

A special moment of the day came when gifts were presented by the school’s youngest and oldest pupils, along with a book of memories from throughout her career.

“I really did get spoiled,” she said. “It was surreal. Past pupils and their parents came along too, and it was lovely to see them. They said they wouldn’t have missed it, which meant so much.”

Although Margaret is stepping away from full-time work, she won’t be saying goodbye to Langfield PS entirely – she will continue on a part-time basis as a lunchtime supervisor.

But with plenty of free time now on her hands, Margaret intends to enjoy her retirement with plans to travel.

“I have a few holidays booked, so that’s something to look forward to,” she said. “I also love getting out and about walking, so there’ll be plenty of that.”

Reflecting on her three decades at Langfield, Margaret described it as a ‘lovely’ place to work.

“There was always a great atmosphere, and I’ve had so many fun times with the staff and children,” she said. “Having worked alongside our principal, Mrs Moore, for over 25 years, we’ve built a great friendship, and I’ve made friends for life.”

School principal Ruth Moore paid tribute to her long-time colleague, saying, “Margaret and I worked together for almost 26 years. She always had a lovely way with the children – caring, patient, and kind.

“Nothing was ever too much trouble. We will really miss her. She is one in a million!”