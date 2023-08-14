Postmaster continues 80-year family legacy

A TYRONE man is celebrating three decades in charge of one of the county’s oldest Post Offices.

John MacOscar has followed in the footsteps of his uncle who had been Postmaster at Aughamullen Post Office near Dungannon for half-a-century.

In August 1993, Joseph Falls retired after 50 years at the helm. He had no children, but his nephew, John, was happy to take on the role.

Aughamullen Post Office has been at the same location since the 1800s at 6 Reenaderry Road, Dungannon.

Mr MacOscar, said, “Aughamullen Post Office is next to the pub, so we really are at the heart of the community. The best thing about being the Postmaster is the people that you meet. I have been serving here for so long that I know everyone. I enjoy a chat with them. I have served several generations of families.

“When I took over the Post Office from my uncle I modernised the shop and convenience store, so it is very handy for the community having this retail alongside the Post Office.

“We managed to stay open throughout the pandemic and people were very relieved to have the Post Office and convenience store open. We were very busy as more people were working from home and they didn’t want to travel. People were sending lots of letters and parcels, doing home shopping returns and their banking.

“Today we are still a very popular place to do banking as it is seven miles to the nearest bank – it saves customers so much time by doing their banking here.”

Post Office Area Manager, Timmy Grant, recently presented Mr MacOscar with his Post Office 30 Years’ Long Service Award.

Mr Grant, said, “John really is at the heart of this community. He really cares about the people of Aughamullen. I want to thank John for his loyal and dedicated service.

John is very knowledgeable about the range of Post Office services that he provides. It’s amazing to think that John and his uncle have run this branch for 80 years.”