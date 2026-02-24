Poultry house plans could hatch new jobs boost in Sixemilecross

A NUMBER of jobs could be created if plans for new chicken houses near Sixmilecross are given the green light by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Planning permission is being sought for the erection of a new broiler site to accommodate 78,000 birds on the Aughnagar Road, outside the village. Broilers are fast-growing chickens which generally reach slaughter weight within four to six weeks.

Alongside the proposed poultry houses, the development would include improved access onto the Aughnagar Road, a new ancillary building, a storage shed, meal bins and a concrete turning area for vehicles.

The application has been submitted by G Clarke. It is intended that the development will create jobs during the construction phase, as well as an additional labour unit to manage the broiler houses once operational.

In a planning statement, the proposed poultry unit is described as being “necessary for the efficient use of the agricultural holding.” Once the rearing of the chickens is complete, they will then be prepared for Moy Park.

“The development of the poultry unit will contribute to the local economy by creating job opportunities through construction and an additional labour unit required to run the new development, and supporting local businesses involved in the supply chain,” the planning statement adds.

“The proposal includes comprehensive assessments to ensure that the development does not negatively impact the natural environment.”

Reports on ecology, air quality and litter utilisation have also been completed as part of the application, which will now be considered by the council’s planning committee.

In a separate application submitted to the council within the past fortnight, Jonathan Keys is seeking permission for the erection of a free-range poultry shed on the Corkhill Road near Eskra. The proposed facility would accommodate 16,000 free-range laying hens.

That application will also be considered by the planning committee of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.