Poundland to open second Omagh store at Showgrounds

MORE local employment is set to be created when Poundland, the variety store chain, opens its second store in Omagh next month.

The new store will operate from the former site of Tempest, at the Omagh Showgrounds Retail Park, and will see the defunct clothing outlet transformed into a low-cost variety shop.

Poundland confirmed to the UH that its takeover of the expansive commercial premises – which sits between Next and Sport Direct – will be in addition to, not in replacement of, its existing store at the rear end of Main Street

The number of jobs which will be created when Poundland opens the doors of the 7,500 sq ft property to the public, has not been disclosed.

However, the size of the premises and the fact it will have a clothing department, PEP&CO, suggests that it is likely to create substantial job opportunities.

Commenting on the capital injection into the town, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said, “We would welcome any potential new investment in the retail sector in the district.”

Colm Broderick, chairperson of Omagh’s Chamber of Commerce, welcomed news of both the Pondland development, and the new Aviary venture.

He said, “The Aviary is due to open this Friday, creating plenty of new jobs for local people, and adding to Omagh’s diversity of nightlife experience.

“Its opening will be good for the owners, staff and customers, it will help rejuvenate that area of the town, and a successful start should have spillover benefits for surrounding businesses.

“Any increase in our towns hospitality offering is welcomed by the chamber. It is sure to attract more people into the town.”

Then, turning to the Poundland takeover of the former Tempest retail store, Mr Broderick said he was delighted to see that a tenet was found so swiftly.

“The closing of Temptest was a blow to the Showgrounds but it is great that its vacancy is no more.

“Filling that space will improve the look of the place, as adding to the sustained economic revitalisation of that area.”