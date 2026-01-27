Power cut hits parts of Omagh as Storm Chandra comes to an end

A number of properties in Omagh have been hit by a power cut this evening.

NIE Networks, which manages the electricity supply in the North, said the power cut was reported shortly before 7pm.

NIE Networks said 13 properties are affected.

“We have logged a fault for this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible. The fault is due to equipment failure,” said a spokesperson for the organisation, who are hoping to have power restored to the properties by 10pm tonight.

Earlier today, around 900 houses and businesses in the Ardstraw area were left without electricity as a result of damage caused by Storm Chandra.

The power went off in the properties just after 10am this morning.

Repair teams were sent to the area and it is understood power to the properties was restored this afternoon.

A storm weather remains in place until midnight tonight, although the worst of the storm appears to have passed.

However, the Met Office has issued an ice warning for tomorrow morning between 3am and 10.

Surfaces, including untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, could be icy and hazardous, according to the Met Office.

Drivers, in particular, are advised to be extra careful on the roads tomorrow.