Power tools stolen during weekend burglary in Newtownstewart

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of the theft of power tools from a shed in Newtownstewart.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported on Saturday, September 6, that sometime overnight, entry was forced to a shed in the Drumlegagh Road North area and a number of power tools were taken.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who was in the area and may have any information, including CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 248 6/9/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/