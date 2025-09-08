BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Power tools stolen during weekend burglary in Newtownstewart

  • 8 September 2025
Power tools stolen during weekend burglary in Newtownstewart
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 8 September 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of the theft of power tools from a shed in Newtownstewart.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported on Saturday, September 6, that sometime overnight, entry was forced to a shed in the Drumlegagh Road North area and a number of power tools were taken.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who was in the area and may have any information, including CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 248 6/9/25.”

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Related posts:

Newtownstewart group part of new ‘digital inclusion’ project Cancer charity to benefit from Newtownstewart golf competition Night of musical nostalgia planned for Newtownstewart

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn