Priest charged with child sex offences remanded in custody again

A priest facing several child sex charges has again been remanded in custody.

Father Eddie Gallagher has been in custody since his arrest in April. Fr Gallagher was initially charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17 this year.

However, he was further charged earlier this month with a number of other alleged offences.

These include allegedly possessing an indecent image of a child and possessing extreme pornographic images.

He is also charged with making an indecent image of a child, distributing indecent images of a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

These offences are alleged to have happened on April 17.

Fr Gallagher’s case was back before Derry Magistrates Court today but he was not present for the short hearing.

The priest’s solicitor asked for the case to be adjourned until August 14.

The judge agreed to the adjournment and asked for a ‘purposeful update’ on the case on that date.

Fr Gallagher’s legal representative told a previous court hearing they were struggling to find a bail address for him.

At the time of his arrest, Fr Gallagher was a priest in the Camus, Clonleigh and Leckpatrick parishes in Donegal but was suspended from ministry following his arrest.

He also previously served as parish priest in Greencastle, Co Tyrone.