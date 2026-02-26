Priest’s plea for care on the roads as latest crash victim buried

A PRIEST today appealed for care on the roads as the second victim of the weekend crash in Moy was laid to rest.

Requiem Mass was held for 23-year-old Laura Hoy-Henry at Holy Trinity Church in Cookstown.

Parish priest Father Lawrence Boyle opened the Mass by highlighting the tragedies that have hit the north west in the past week.

“There are no words that can provide the comfort needed for such a tragedy,” said Fr Boyle.

“We never think that it will be us that will get that call, that knock on the door. I often wonder, in this church which has seen many tragedies, when will the next knock be.

“And in the past week we have seen so much tragedy; this crash in the Moy, then in Ballygawley and in Donegal.

“Laura’s life was devoted to her family, friends and supporting others. She jumped in when people were cornered – like a boxer. She fought for justice to be done and to be seen to be done.

“She was no saint, and her difficulties caught up with her, but she had a plenty good side – just like all of us.

“Laura was a defender, a carer, and she fought hard for the justice of those close to her.”

Fr Boyle issued a plea to take care on the roads.

“There are many things that take away life; cancer, illnesses, road deaths. We need to take care as to the risks of the roads to prevent tragedies. Funerals as tragic as this should be a learning curve for us all.”

Following the Mass, Laura was interred in the Forthill Cemetery in Cookstown.

She was the precious daughter of Dympna Hoy (nee McCann) and Dessie Henry and stepdaughter to Benny O’Neill and Marie Henry (nee Quinn).

She was also the devoted mother of Laoise (O’Neill) and cherished sister of Liam (Denise), Noleen, Anthony, Rebecca (Callum), Lesley-Anne (Noel), Stephen, David (Jessica) and the late Linda (Owens).