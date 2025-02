MORE than £1,000 has been raised for a food bank that operates in Omagh and surrounding areas following a hugely-successful gospel concert in the Strule Arts Centre.

Organised by Omagh and Fintona Methodist Circuit, the audience was thoroughly entertained by a myriad of musical guests, including local gospel music artists The Hanna Family & Friends, Helen Jones, Stephen Ellis, Peter Mander & Friends, Caroline Crawford and Wired Worship.

The event, in aid of the REACH Food Bank, raised a brilliant grand total of £1,134.52.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Reggie Mills, event organiser, said that he was absolutely delighted with the night’s success.

”This money will go towards helping a lot of people struggling to put food on the table for themselves and their families,” Reggie said.

“A special thank you must go to all the businesses that helped to sponsor this event and make it so successful.”

The REACH Food Bank – which stands for Restore, Equip and Create Hope – began in August 2014 when Pastors Graham & Pamela McElhinney realised that there were a lot of people struggling to put food on the table for themselves and their families.

REACH partner with multiple agencies in Omagh and the surrounding areas.

The Outreach Centre and Food Bank at 51 Market Street, Omagh where the Food Bank operates is open Monday-to-Friday from 12 noon to 2pm where clients can drop in for a cuppa and a chat.

Omagh and Fintona Methodist Circuit have expressed a further thanks to everyone who attended and supported Christmas Gospel Concert.

Advertisement

If you missed the concert or would like to relive the happy memories, then please note that DVDs of the event are now available. To find out more information or order your copy, contact 07736826969.