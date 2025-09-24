Prominent building in Omagh town centre being sold for £1m

A PROMINENT Omagh town centre office building has been put up for sale with a guide price of £1 million.

Boaz House, located on Scarffes Entry, has gone on the market this week through Mellon Properties.

The property first emerged in the 1990s as a project by Boaz Properties Ltd, spearheaded by local entrepreneurs Michael McElroy and Bill Reilly.

According to the sales listing, Boaz House is currently fully let to the Department of Finance and generates an annual rental income of £130,000. The lease is due to expire on April 11, 2028, with a tenant break option on October 11, 2027.

The department has occupied the building continuously since its construction in the mid-1990s.

With its scale and prime location, the sales agents note that Boaz House could offer significant redevelopment potential in the future – including residential, hotel, or mixed-use opportunities – subject to planning approval.