Proposal to refurbish 200-year-old hotel

A PROPOSAL has been submitted to transform a 200-year-old Tyrone hotel into a new restaurant and brewery.

The proposal would see glamping pods installed to the rear of the Caledon Arms Hotel site, with a new children’s play park also developed.

Derry construction group Errigal is leading the major refurbishment project with Belfast-based Consarc being appointed to design the project.

Advertisement

Built in the early 1820s, the Caledon Arms Hotel was designed by Dublin architect William Murray, who also designed Armagh Courthouse.

The site comprises the main house (former hotel), former outbuildings, which reach two storeys and a single storey infill building.

The 2.5 storey listed main house includes a basement, ground floor and two upper levels.

In a report submitted to Mid Ulster District Council’s planning department, Consarc stated, “Extensive upgrades and sensitive conservation repairs will be necessary to bring the building up to a useable standard.

“The proposal intends to reuse the building for hospitality use in line with its traditional function as an appropriate use for the building to benefit the local community and the economic prospects of the village with increased tourism.”