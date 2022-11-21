Proposed changes to electoral boundaries of three constituencies

CHANGES have been proposed to the boundaries of all three Parliamentary constituencies in Tyrone.

On Thursday, the Boundary Commission for Northern Ireland (BCNI) published its revised proposals, and commenced the third consultation stage of the 2023 Boundary Review, which will run until December 15.

While the changes in Mid Ulster and West Tyrone – where Sinn Féin have significant majorities – may have little impact on future elections, the changes could prove significant in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, which is one of the most closely-contested parliamentary seats in the North.

The latest revised proposals are for the wards of Ballysaggart, Killymeal, Moygashel and Mullaghmore to be transferred from Mid Ulster to Fermanagh & South Tyrone.

The BCNI also propose that the split ward of Castlecaulfield, which was aligned within Fermanagh & South Tyrone, is left split between Mid Ulster and Fermanagh & South Tyrone, and the split ward of Loughgall, which was aligned within Fermanagh & South Tyrone, is split between Mid Ulster and Upper Bann.

Slim Majority

At the last Westminster election in 2019, Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew retained her seat with just 57 votes to spare from the unionist unity candidate, Tom Elliott, who has since been elected as an MLA.

In neighbouring West Tyrone, the revised proposal is for the ward of Donaghmore to be transferred to Mid Ulster from West Tyrone, and the split ward of Slievekirk to be aligned within West Tyrone, rather than within Foyle.

And in Mid Ulster, other proposed changes include the split ward of Loughgall, which was aligned within Fermanagh & South Tyrone, to be split between Mid Ulster and Upper Bann; the split ward of The Birches, which was aligned within Upper Bann, to be split between Mid Ulster and Upper Bann.

The Commission must submit its final recommendations to the Speaker of the House of Commons by July 1, 2023.

The next general election is not due to he held until January 2025.

However, voters could be expected to turn at the polls twice next year, with the council elections due on May 4, and the possibility of an Assembly election as result of the ongoing deadlock a Stormont.

The Revised Proposals, accompanying resources and more details about the 2023 Boundary Review process are available on the Commission’s website. Visit www.boundarycommission.org.uk/ for more information.