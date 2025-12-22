Advertisement

Prosecution against goldmine operators on hold pending appeal

  • 22 December 2025
The case was before Omagh courthouse.
22 December 2025
FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council (FODC) is awaiting the outcome of an appeal before proceeding with a prosecution against a firm that operates a goldmine outside Omagh.

Flintridge Resources Ltd, based on the Upper Botera Road in Clanabogan, is currently facing prosecution at Omagh Magistrates Court.

An update on the prosecution was heard during a departmental hearing in the court today.

The company, who operates Cavanacaw gold mine in Clanabogan, has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a notice relating to breaching planning permission.

The alleged breaches date back to March 7, 2024.

A legal representative from FODC told the court that Flintridge Resources Ltd made a planning application to the council following the breach proceedings but was refused.

They added that the company has since appealed the refusal on November 20 and the council are awaiting the outcome from the Planning Application Committee (PAC) before the breach proceedings can go ahead.

The case was adjourned until January 26.

