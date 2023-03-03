Protocol agreement ‘important step’ for stability

THERE has been a cautious welcome locally for the ‘breakthrough’ deal reached this week between the UK Government and the European Union over new post-Brexit trade arrangements for the North.

The announcement on the agreement, known as the Windsor Framework, was made at a press conference with both the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

It followed months of speculation on the future of the NI Protocol.

UNIQUE

Speaking on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said, “Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world – in having privileged access not just to the UK market, but also the EU single market.

“Nobody else has that. No-one. Only you guys, only here.”

News of the agreement has been welcomed by many in the business community in the North, particularly firms that engage in frequent cross-border trade.

Colm Broderick, Omagh Chamber of Commerce chair, said that, prior to the deal, the organisation had been in “heavy communication” with the Northern Ireland Office (NIO).

Mr Broderick said he believed the deal could be “one everyone can get behind so we can move on”.

‘MOVE FORWARD’

He said, “We at the Chamber of Commerce have been working closely with the NIO surrounding this deal. It is very early days and only the framework of the material has been announced.

“My early thoughts are that we need to move forward and get behind this agreement. It is an important step to secure stability for local businesses.

“It could make Northern Ireland a unique place to do business with one foot in the UK market and the other in the EU single market.”

Meanwhile, Omagh-based haulage firm, Donnell and Ellis, said they welcomed any agreement that meant less paperwork when dealing with cross-border trade from the EU into England.

PROMISING

Trevor Donnell, transport coordinator, said, “We are still waiting to see the ins-and-outs of the deal but it does seem promising. Anything that makes it easier to transport haulage from the North into England and vice-versa is welcome.

“I certainly think people who work in the haulage industry will welcome anything that cuts down on the time and money it is costing at this moment in time.”

In a statement on social media, DUP Leader, Jeffrey Donaldson said the party would ‘take its time’ before supporting these new trade arrangements.

Mr Donaldson said, “The DUP will take our time to consider the detail and measure a deal against our seven tests.”