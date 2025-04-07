PSNI appeal for witnesses after teenager killed in road crash

POLICE are appealing for information about a weekend crash in which a 18-year-old man died.

The PSNI said Morgan Henry, from the Tandragee area, died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dungannon Road in Portadown in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 1.40am police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dungannon Road involving a blue BMW 330 and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

“Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly Morgan, the driver of the Corsa, was declared deceased at the scene.

“Four occupants of the BMW have received medical treatment following the collision. The Dungannon Road was closed for a number of hours but has now re-opened.

“Our officers at the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed what happened or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 105 06/04/25.”

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.