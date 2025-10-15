Man arrested in Dungannon after discovery of explosive device

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested two men, aged 44 and 49, in Dungannon and Fermanagh in connection with an investigation into the discovery of an explosive device in County Louth last year.

The arrests are connected to the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in the Ravensdale area of County Louth on June 9 of last year.

Both men were detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

To date, detectives have charged two men, both aged 44, in connection with this ongoing investigation. The police said that they continue to work closely with their colleagues in An Garda Síochána as enquiries progress.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland would like to thank local communities for their continued support and cooperation. Anyone with information or concerns is urged to contact police on 101, or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.