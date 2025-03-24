PSNI believe threatening email sent to Strabane schools was hoax

Police say they are treating a threatening email which led to several schools closing today as a hoax.

The PSNI received reports from three schools in Strabane, three schools in Ballycastle and three schools in Enniskillen this morning that they had received an email during the early hours of today.

Holy Cross College, Strabane Academy and Strabane Primary School were all closed due to the situation.

Advertisement

Officers were immediately deployed to each school to engage with staff.

A police spokesperson said checks have not, at this time, resulted in anything untoward at any of the schools.

“Based on enquiries and information to date, police are treating this as a hoax. Enquiries are continuing,” the spokesperson said.

“Three schools in Enniskillen who received the email stayed open while the schools in Ballycastle and three in Strabane closed.”

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “We take incidents of this nature very seriously and we understand the concern in the community, not to mention the disruption it has caused in each of the school communities and for students and parents.

“Thank you to each of the schools for their assistance with our enquiries to date.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we will continue to liaise with each of the schools impacted to provide reassurance.

Advertisement

“We urge everyone, in the meantime, to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to police immediately by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”